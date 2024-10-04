Boy, 15, shot and seriously wounded in broad daylight in North Side Chicago park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Friday afternoon in Hamlin Park in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.

At 2:19 p.m., the teen was in the park—which occupies a square block bounded by Damen, Wellington, Hoyne, and Barry avenues—when two male assailants came up and took out guns, police said. At least one of the two fired shots at the boy, striking him in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition.

There was simply no missing the crime scene Friday afternoon. Crime scene tape was seen set up at an outdoor basketball court at the park, and also strung between trees over nearby grassy areas. But people were still playing tennis on the tennis courts nearby.

Late Friday, police were going door-to-door to talk with neighbors about what they heard and find out if their Ring doorbell cameras had caught anything. Some neighbors were went back to look and see what they could find on their surveillance cameras.

Neighbors did not want to go on cameras Friday afternoon, but some said they heard gunfire—and at least one came out to look in the street afterward and saw teenagers running everywhere.

The park is located right alongside Alcott College Prep, a Chicago Public Schools high school at 2957 N. Hoyne Ave. Homecoming at Alcott College Prep had been scheduled for Friday night, but was canceled because of the shooting.

No one was in custody late Friday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.