Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 15, shot in Portage Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Portage Park Monday afternoon.

At 3:59 p.m., the boy was near the street in the 5300 block of West School Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Five detectives are investigating.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 5:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.