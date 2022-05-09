Boy, 15, shot in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Portage Park Monday afternoon.

At 3:59 p.m., the boy was near the street in the 5300 block of West School Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Five detectives are investigating.