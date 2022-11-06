Boy, 15, killed in drive-by shooting in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said around 1:38 a.m., officers responded to shots fired and found the boy on the ground unresponsive, in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses related to officers that an unidentified suspect was shooting from a black SUV which fled the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.