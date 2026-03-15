Boy, 15, in critical condition after shooting in Joliet, Illinois

A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded this weekend in Joliet, Illinois.

At 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Joliet police were called to the 600 block of Wheeler Avenue for a report of a shooting, and learned that a car transporting a male gunshot victim had already left the area. The car was found at Meadow Avenue and Thorne Street in nearby Rockdale, Illinois.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy in the car who had been shot in the head. The driver of the car had flagged down a Will County Sheriff's deputy, who was providing emergency assistance, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in the deputy's car, with a Rockdale police officer assisting, Joliet police said. The teen was later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.

The teen was reported in critical condition.

A 14-year-old boy was also battered in the same incident, and was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in an unspecified condition, police said.

Police believe the shooting happened at West Park. Officers canvassed the area for evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online.