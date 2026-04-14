Boy, 15, charged with robbing 2 men at gunpoint in Chicago's River North district

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged this week with robbing two men at gunpoint in Chicago's River North district.

The boy, whose name was not released as he is a minor, was arrested by members of the Chicago police Citywide Robbery Task Force on Monday, police said.

He was one of the robbers who took property at gunpoint from a 25-year-old man and a 47-year-old man in the 400 block of West Erie Street on Tuesday, March 17, police said.

The teen was placed into custody at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center. Court information was not released.