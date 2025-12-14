Boy, 14, shot in foot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At 3:50 a.m., the boy was walking east in the 100 block of West 95th Street when he felt numbness in his foot, police said.

He had been shot in the foot, and he was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition, police said.

Information about the shooters was unavailable, and no one was in custody Sunday morning.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating.