Boy, 14, charged with aggravated robbery of man on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy was charged with robbing a man on the city's Near West Side.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday around 1:28 p.m., in the 2600 block of West 12th Place. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery with an indication of a firearm.

Chicago police say he was identified as the offender who took property from the 34-year-old victim while indicating that he had a firearm, in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just 20 minutes earlier.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was available.