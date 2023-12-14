Watch CBS News
Boy, 14, charged with aggravated robbery of man on Chicago's Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy was charged with robbing a man on the city's Near West Side.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday around 1:28 p.m., in the 2600 block of West 12th Place. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery with an indication of a firearm.

Chicago police say he was identified as the offender who took property from the 34-year-old victim while indicating that he had a firearm, in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just 20 minutes earlier. 

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was available. 

First published on December 14, 2023 / 10:49 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

