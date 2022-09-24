Watch CBS News
Boy, 13, shot while walking with friend in South Austin

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday evening while walking with a friend in the South Austin neighborhood.

At 8:35 p.m., the boy and his friend were walking on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Lawler Avenue when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them both.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left ankle.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 9:38 PM

