Boy, 13, shot while walking with friend in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday evening while walking with a friend in the South Austin neighborhood.
At 8:35 p.m., the boy and his friend were walking on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Lawler Avenue when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them both.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left ankle.
No one was in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.
