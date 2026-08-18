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Boy, 13, shot while inside South Side residence, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A 13-year-old boy was shot and injured while inside a residence late afternoon on Tuesday on the city's South Side.

It happened around 5:46 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police said that the teen was inside the residence when he was shot in the left leg.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

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