Boy, 12, charged in Chicago Southwest Side carjacking

A 12-year-old boy was charged in connection to a carjacking and attempted carjacking on the city's Southwest Side.

Chicago police said the boy was arrested around 3:17 p.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of West 70th Street. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking.

According to police, the boy was identified as the suspect who took a vehicle from a 45-year-old woman in the 6900 block of South Laflin Street in the Englewood neighborhood 30 minutes earlier. He also attempted to take another vehicle in the same area minutes earlier.

The boy was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was immediately available.