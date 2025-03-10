Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 12, charged in Chicago Southwest Side carjacking

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

12-year-old boy charged in Englewood carjacking
12-year-old boy charged in Englewood carjacking 00:14

A 12-year-old boy was charged in connection to a carjacking and attempted carjacking on the city's Southwest Side.

Chicago police said the boy was arrested around 3:17 p.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of West 70th Street. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking.

According to police, the boy was identified as the suspect who took a vehicle from a 45-year-old woman in the 6900 block of South Laflin Street in the Englewood neighborhood 30 minutes earlier. He also attempted to take another vehicle in the same area minutes earlier.

The boy was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was immediately available.                         

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.