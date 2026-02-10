Driver seriously injured after crashing into stalled truck on shoulder of Borman Expressway in NW Indiana

A driver was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a stalled truck on Tuesday morning on the Borman Expressway in Lake County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said a driver was headed west on Interstate 80-94 in a GMC Yukon, and was passing other vehicles on the right shoulder, before slamming into the back of a stalled semi-tractor trailer at a high rate of speed near the Burr Street exit.

The truck had parked on the shoulder due to a mechanical failure, and had deployed emergency warning triangles behind the trailer before the crash.

Firefighters had to rescue the GMC's driver, who was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle, and a medical helicopter flew the driver to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police said the expressway was closed for more than an hour after the crash.

They also said the crash serves as a reminder that the shoulder on the expressway is meant for emergency use only, and that disabled vehicles are often stopped on the shoulder, so driving there causes a significant risk of a crash.