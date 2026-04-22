Customs and Border Protection seize monkey carcass, 125 pounds of ruminant meat at O'Hare Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated a monkey carcass along with 125 pounds of prohibited ruminant meat at O'Hare Airport earlier this month.

According to the agency, on April 11, a passenger from Cameroon was subject to a secondary agriculture inspection by CBP officers. During an X-ray scan and search of the person's luggage, they found the carcass inside, which was then seized and destroyed.

The agency said that another passenger from Liberia tried to sneak in ruminant meat. An inspection of their luggage led to the findings of meat, bones, and hair that were concealed in dried seafood, to which the passenger admitted it was such.

The agency said seafood is admitted, but ruminant meat from certain parts of the world is prohibited as it could contain disease, including bovine spongiform encephalopathy and foot and mouth disease.

In addition to the monkey carcass and ruminant meat, CBP officers also seized one pound of prohibited fresh leaves, and four types of prohibited seeds for planting from the Liberian's luggage.

This isn't the first time that this has happened.

Back in December, agents also seized four pounds of non-human primate meat, along with 11 pounds of beans infested by pests, and 17 pounds of an unknown plant from a passenger from Congo. Those items were also confiscated and destroyed.

CBP advises travelers who want to bring in any plant and animal materials to find information on how to do so on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. They're also advising international travelers to declare all items brought on board to avoid any possible civil or criminal penalties.