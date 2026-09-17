Border Patrol agent Luis Uribe convicted of sexually assaulting, robbing 4 women in Chicago suburbs

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer has been convicted of charges related to sexually assaulting and robbing four women at Chicago area hotels in 2022.

Luis Uribe was indicted by a federal grand jury for using his gun, badge and position as a law enforcement officer to sexually assault and rob four women in Schaumburg and Naperville.

Prosecutors said Uribe was an armed CBP and immigration officer who was stationed at O'Hare International Airport at the time of the crimes. He forced his way into the hotel rooms of the women, who were all of Chinese descent, and used his gun to intimidate them, threaten them and force them to perform sexual acts on and with him. He also robbed the women; one of them was robbed twice. In one case, the sexual assault was interrupted by someone knocking on the door.

The women were sex workers, prosecutors said. He was arrested while on the job as a Border Patrol officer.

The assaults and robberies happened between February and October 2022. Uribe initially pleaded not guilty to all counts. He was found guilty by a jury on all counts. His sentencing is set for January 21, 2027.

Uribe faces up to life in prison.

Please note: The video in this story is from an earlier report.