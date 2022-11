Boost Mobile handing out free turkeys ahead of the holidays

Boost Mobile handing out free turkeys ahead of the holidays

Boost Mobile handing out free turkeys ahead of the holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holidays are upon us but not everyone can afford a traditional thanksgiving feast for their families.

Starting now through Nov. 19, hundreds of free turkeys are available at Boost Mobile locations around Chicago.

You can head to 5157 West Lake Street between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to get a free bird.