Bolingbrook woman charged with DUI after crashing into IDOT truck investigating fatal I-55 crash

A woman was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into an Illinois Department of Transportation truck that was investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 55 Sunday morning.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said Estephany Antunez, 27, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, appeared in court Monday morning charged with one count of passing an emergency vehicle causing injury/death, and 10 misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including dui, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, speeding and attempt fleeing and eluding a police officer.

The office said around 3 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers arrived at the three-car crash on northbound I-55 south of Lemont Road in DuPage County, just east of Bolingbrook.

Around 7:30 a.m., while ISP was investigating the crash, Antunez allegedly drove around the lane closures set up by toopers and struck an IDOT truck with a worker inside. She then drove away from the scene down a closed roadway where traffic crash reconstruction personnel were working. The office said she nearly hit multiple dead bodies in the roadway and an ISP Trooper.

An ISP trooper pursued Antunez, who failed to pull over and continued driving. She was eventually pulled over following a two-mile pursuit.

It is alleged that Antunez's blood alcohol level was .173, and she was arrested.

The driver of the IDOT truck was transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Antunez was denied pre-trial release. She is due back in court on July 21.

