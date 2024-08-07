Suburban Chicago man arrested, multiple guns retrieved following domestic dispute

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — A man was arrested and multiple guns were recovered following a domestic dispute in Bolingbrook on Tuesday.

Jam M. Mercer, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bolingbrook police responded to a residence just before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Sioux Drive for a report of a man with a gun. Initial reports indicated that a man, identified as Mercer, and a woman were arguing and that he was in possession of a handgun.

Police say that Mercer pointed the handgun at a woman during the dispute.

Arriving officers quickly secured the scene, detained Mercer, and recovered multiple firearms.

No injuries were reported.

The case was presented to the Will County State's Attorney's Office after a thorough investigation, leading to the charges.

Mercer was placed in the custody of the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

No further information was immediately available.