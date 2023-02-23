Bolingbrook accident kills woman who was pushing her own car on road

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook woman was hit by a car and killed while pushing her own car off the road early Wednesday.

Bolingbrook police were called to Joliet Road and 107th Street at 4:54 a.m. for a crash.

They learned a woman had been pushing her disabled vehicle south on Joliet Road when she was struck from behind by another car traveling in the same direction.

The victim is identified as Jenna Cawthon, 30. Her family told CBS 2 she was a mom of two boys and will be remembered for her kindness and caring spirit.

We spoke with one of Cawthon's closest friends, who told us she was likely on her way to work early Wednesday morning when the accident happened. He now worries how her kids will grow up without their mom.

"Knowing that he'll have to grow up without her after having her; being like the baby – it's like, with all babies, their mother be like their person they're closest to," said Trevon Matthews, "so it's like, just her kids having to go through that – it really, honestly hurts."

The crash shut down Joliet Road during the investigation.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 37-year-old Woodridge man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said he was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and was tested for drugs and alcohol. There was no word late Wednesday on any other charges or citations.