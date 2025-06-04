Watch CBS News
Bodycam video shows police shooting that killed man at South Side Chicago assisted living center

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Chrissy Amaya

/ CBS Chicago

Newly released body camera video shows a deadly confrontation between Chicago police officers and a man with a knife at an assisted living facility in the South Side's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

It all started around 2:50 a.m. Monday, May 6, when officers responded to a call responded to a call of a person with a butcher knife threatening residents inside Grand Regency of Jackson Park Supportive Living, at 1448 E. 75th St.

Grand Regency of Jackson Park is advertised online as a program for adults between the ages of 22 and 64 with physical disabilities who need help maintaining their independence.  

Officers went to the unit where the man lived, and opened the door with a key when the man would not open the door himself.

When the officers saw the man with a knife, they used Tasers. Police said when those Tasers were not effective, officers shot the man and killed him.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Alfonzo Wright, died at the scene. None of the officers were hurt.

A few hours later, police found another man, 58-year-old Keith Harding, stabbed to death in the same building.

Police believe the suspect with the knife killed Harding before he was killed by police.

