Body found in sculpture park in Chicago's north suburbs

By Adam Harrington, John Odenthal

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A death investigation was under way Thursday after a body was found at a park in north suburban Skokie.

The body was discovered Thursday morning in the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park on the east side of McCormick Boulevard along the North Shore Channel. The scene was near Greenleaf Street—halfway between Main and Dempster streets.

Police taped off a portion of the sculpture park near a parking lot and a port-a-potty shelter—just north of Curt Brill's bronze sculpture "Katia."

As of late Thursday, it was unknown if foul play was suspected in the person's death.

Police have not released any information about the identity of the victim.

