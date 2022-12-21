Body of missing Ph.D. student Peter Salvino pulled from Diversey Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The body of a missing Northwestern University Ph.D. student was pulled from the water in Diversey Harbor Tuesday evening.

The police Marine Unit removed the body from the harbor near Cannon and Fullerton drives around 5:15 p.m. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed it was the body of Peter Salvino, 25, who was reported missing over the weekend.

Salvino's friends and family had been out looking for clues into his disappearance. They searched alleys in Lincoln Park in the chilly weather on Monday night.

Salvino vanished Saturday night. The 25-year-old was spotted in a photo at The Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St., before meeting friends at a house party. The restaurant posted surveillance photos of Salvino.

Peter Salvino at the Wieners Circle Wieners Circle

Police said the last contact made with Salvino was on FaceTime early Sunday. He arrived at the party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace, but never made it when he left to head home.

The section of Diversey Harbor where the body was found late Tuesday is less than a mile to the east of where Salvino was last seen.