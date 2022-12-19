MISSING: Peter Salvino, 25, last seen leaving party in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a Northwestern graduate student who went missing after leaving a party in Lincoln Park Sunday.

Police said the last contact made with Peter Salvino, 25, was on FaceTime on Sunday. Salvino was last known to have left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace.

According to social media posts, he was last seen around 1 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants. He is just over 6 feet tall and weights 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 312-744-8266.