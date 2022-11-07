'It shocked me': 3 times in the last week, body parts found in garbage of Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details now about a series of disturbing discoveries in the same Chicago neighborhood.

Three times in the past week, human body parts have been found in Austin. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez has the latest on the investigation.

You may find some of this story disturbing. On Sunday, officers were doing a follow up on the other two incidents when they discovered two human arms inside of a dumpster about a mile from a police station.

"We have our violence but I mean that's crazy; body parts," said Austin resident Vermont Porter. He and other Austin residents are shocked to learn of three grisly discoveries of human remains in their neighborhood.

Cornelius Clay does maintenance on a building near Washington and Lamon right across the street from where police discovered the first set of body parts in a trash can along an alley last Wednesday.

"I was like 'wow' because I'm in the alley all the time making sure the alley is clean and around the building is clean, so it shocked me," Clay said, who also took video of detectives searching the scene.

"They were looking up and down the alley in the other garbage cans making sure ain't other body parts around," Clay said.

But they would find more three days later.

This time, in a trash can on the 100 bock of North Leclaire Avenue and just this Sunday, a third gruesome discovery on the 5000 block of West Washington: Two human arms found inside a dumpster in an alley.

"It's sad. What would make a person cut a person up like that," Clay wondered.

The body parts have been sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Police are conducting death investigations in these cases but haven't confirmed if these remains belong to the same person or if the incidents could be connected.