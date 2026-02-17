Watch CBS News
Woman found shot to death in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood, CPD says

CBS Chicago

Chicago police are investigating after they found a woman shot to death on the city's South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they found the woman unresponsive around 12:15 p.m. in the 600 block of East 134th Place in the Golden Gate neighborhood.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released as of Tuesday.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

