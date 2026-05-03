Body of man found near Chicago Executive Airport prompts police investigation

Prospect Heights police are investigating after a man's body was found near Chicago Executive Airport on Sunday morning.

The department said police officers responded to a report of an unconscious male along the fence line near the viewing area of the airport at 79 E. Palatine Frontage Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the man lying on the ground, unconscious and cold to the touch, the department said. The man was pronounced dead by members of the Prospect Heights Fire District.

Initial reports indicated that the incident might have been a hit-and-run, but there were witnesses, people, or vehicles at the scene by the time police arrived.

The department said the victim has been identified, but is working to locate next of kin.

East Palatine Frontage Road at Milwaukee Avenue remains closed for investigation. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prospect Heights Police Department at 847-398-5511.