Body of missing swimmer pulled from Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston, Illinois

Divers found the body of a missing swimmer in Lake Michigan offshore from the north Chicago suburb of Evanston Saturday night.

At 7:01 p.m., the Evanston Fire Department was called to Lighthouse Beach — located north of the Northwestern University campus and close to the Evanston-Wilmette boundary — for reports of swimmers in distress.

When fire crews arrived, a bystander was already helping two swimmers out of the water. They were evaluated on scene and did not need to go to a hospital, the fire department said.

However, a third swimmer remained missing and had last been seen beyond a break wall. To find the swimmer, the Evanston Fire Department called for additional resources — including divers, rescue swimmers, and support units — and a Chicago Fire Department helicopter and the U.S. Coast Guard were also dispatched.

Around 9:40 p.m., the missing swimmer was found and removed from the water, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family and loved ones," Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep said in a news release. "This is a constant reminder to anyone that these waters are dangerous and should adhere to the posted no swimming signs."

The Evanston water recovery happened hours after an unrelated incident in which the bodies of a woman and two children were pulled from Lake Michigan offshore from Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago police said shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the bodies of a 31-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy were recovered from the water offshore from 63rd Street — and both died at the scene. That discovery came hours after the body of a baby girl was pulled from the lake blocks away, around 11:30 a.m. offshore from 57th Street.

Police said the discoveries of bodies in the water near Jackson Park appeared to be connected and stemmed from a domestic dispute.