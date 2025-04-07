Body found in water on Chicago's South Side prompts death investigation

Body recovered from water on South Side, police say

Detectives are conducting a death investigation after a body was recovered from the water Monday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the body was recovered just before 11:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Promontory Drive.

The victim, only described as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

Police said a death investigation is underway, pending autopsy results.

No further information was immediately available.

