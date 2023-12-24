Man found dead in alley on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a body was found in an alley in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Saturday night.
The unidentified man was found just after 11 p.m., in the 5800 block of West Belmont Avenue, unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of his death is under investigation by Area 5 detectives.
No further information was immediately available.
