Body found in Fox River in Oswego is missing Aurora, Illinois man Lorenzo Morales

Body found in Fox River is that of missing Aurora man, Oswego police say

Oswego police said a body found in the Fox River Monday evening is a 35-year-old man missing from Aurora, Illinois.

Police said they got a call about a person seeing a body in the Fox River near the 100 block of West Washington Street just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters recovered the body from the water and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kendall County coroner conducted an autopsy Tuesday morning, but the exact cause of death remains pending until further investigation is completed.

Police identified the body as Lorenzo Gayosso Morales of Aurora, who was last seen in Kendall County on Saturday and was reported missing on Sunday.

Police said they do not know how Morales ended up in the river at this time. An investigation into this incident is ongoing.