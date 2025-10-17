Watch CBS News
Body found along Chicago Sanitary & Ship Canal in Little Village

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
A body was found late Friday morning along the Chicago Sanitary & Ship Canal in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said, shortly before noon, the remains of an unidentified male were found along the canal near 35th and Kedzie.

According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, the body was found inside a suitcase, and CBS News Chicago crews saw a suitcase at the scene.

Police said Area 4 detectives were conducting a death investigation.

