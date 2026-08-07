Bodies found decomposing in Chicago funeral home leave families shocked, distraught

The discovery of more than 50 bodies in various states of decomposition inside a Far South Side, Chicago funeral home has left family members who used their services, shocked, distraught and looking for their loved ones.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office told CBS News Chicago it had been notified by city and state officials Thursday about bodies improperly stored at South Chicago Chapel, located at 95th Street and Exchange Avenue.

Records show funeral director Johnanna Morgan had been "allowing multiple decedents to be kept in an unrefrigerated area with deplorable conditions including rodent infestation, causing decomposition and maggot infestation of the bodies." Her license has been suspended, with the state finding the facility's "continued practice is a danger to the public safety, interest and welfare."

Police and officials from the medical examiner's office worked through the night, removing bodies from the funeral home to begin the painstaking process of identifying all of them and contacting their families. The medical examiner expects the identification process to take several days.

People who used the funeral home began arriving at the building Thursday and were still coming on Friday, trying to find information about their loved ones and whether their bodies are among the ones being removed. Even families who had received ashes from the home were left wondering if what they got was actually their loved ones.

Patrice Hallburton, whose sister died in May, told CBS News Chicago the staff at South Chicago Chapel told her it would take several months to cremate her, but then called the next week to say it was done. Now she's unsure if the ashes belong to her sister.

"There's more fear right now than anger," Halliburton said. "You know, we want to have time to process it. We don't—we, we don't know if Melody is in there or not. So right now, we're more fearful that she is than we are angry. I'd rather save that anger for later when we know for sure what's going on."

CBS News Chiago has reached out to both the funeral home and its president, but have not received a response.

State records show the president of South Chicago Chapel is listed as Clark Morgan, the same person who previously operated Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights. Heights Crematory was shut down by the state last year for mishandling bodies after authorities found remains stored in trailers, partially wrapped in sheets or clear plastic bags.

The crematory agreed to shut down its operations amid a probe by the Illinois State Comptroller's office, which regulates the cremation industry.