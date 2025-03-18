Newly obtained video, photos document more problems at crematory in trouble with State of Illinois

More photos, video show how bodies were being handled at Chicago area crematory

The CBS News Chicago Investigators have obtained more graphic images from inside a crematory the State of Illinois wants to shut down permanently.

The videos came from two more whistleblowers that have contacted CBS News Chicago, and show how bodies were being handled at the Heights Crematory in south suburban Chicago Heights dating back years.

The whistleblowers want everyone to know how the crematory was treating bodies long before CBS News Chicago started investigating.

One video, taken by a person who wanted their voice disguised, showed a space with described as being "packed" with bodies.

CBS News Chicago showed the video to Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who regulates crematories and has filed to have Heights Crematory shut down permanently.

"It's horrible," Mendoza said.

In the background of the newly obtained video is the man who runs the crematory, Clark Morgan. Last month, CBS News Chicago tried to question Morgan about the way the bodies were being treated at the crematory, but he had no comment.

"I'm so disgusted," Mendoza said. "Like there's a point in this whole experience where it's like, you want to puke."

Heights Crematory was suspended from operating on Monday, and faces a permanent shutdown after the state filed a four-count complaint against the crematory. The complaint accused the crematory of misrepresentation, and of concealing facts to state inspectors about a trailer where bodies were being stored.

The state also accused the crematory of gross malpractice.

Another whistleblower tipped CBS News Chicago off about the trailer. It is located on the property belonging to Heights, and the photos show deceased people partially wrapped in sheets or clear plastic bags, with their faces and body parts sticking out. Some of the photos showed bugs.

Mendoza's office got the same tip about the trailer.

"The minute I did, we sent our staff over there to do a surprise investigation," Mendoza said, "and guess what — we found out that it was true. So I'm glad for whoever the whistleblower was."

Mendoza says her office found bodies being stored in ways that violate state law.

A third person has also now come forward, with these pictures from the crematory from 2022. They show bodies just lying out in the open, and body parts covered in bodily fluids.

Another picture showed a deceased woman whose body was left out completely naked in the middle of the crematory.

"These are people. They're people with loved ones, family members," Mendoza said. "Our goal here has been to get proper closure and dignity to these bodies."

The state also confirms Morgan had stored the body of a Chicago man named Jasper Williams at the crematory for a year after Williams died at the age of 74.

Williams' body was in a dirty trailer with no refrigeration. He had been embalmed and was dressed in a suit and wrapped in plastic.

How could this have gone on for over a year?

"Well, they hid the body for a year," Mendoza said. "I mean, that's how it goes unnoticed."

The crematory had been in trouble before with the State of Illinois for mishandling remains — cited this past July, October, and December.

"They should not be allowed a second chance. There's no more three strikes and you're out," said Mendoza. "We are moving to shut them down."

It was unclear late Tuesday why the woman whose body was left naked on a gurney, or any other bodies, were not in the types of containers in which they were supposed to be stored. Such containers are designed to cover the remains completely and to go into the cremation chamber too.

The source who shared the 2022 photos said the woman's body was completely exposed for several days.