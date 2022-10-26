Chicago Board of Education revokes charters for Urban Prep schools in Bronzeville, Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Urban Prep Academies have been known as successful, educational environments for young black males for years. The high schools often boast near 100% graduation rates and college acceptances, but on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Board of Education voted to revoke the charters of two of their schools, after what school district leaders called years of serious problems.

The vote means the Chicago Public Schools will take over control of Urban Prep's campuses in Bronzeville and Englewood. The school board and Chicago Public Schools leaders said the takeover is solely because of problems with Urban Prep's management, not its mission or model.

CPS said it's about righting a mismanaged institution in hopes of keeping it mostly intact, but the district's takeover didn't happen without a fight.

"CPS cannot provide what Urban Prep does, and never will be able to," Urban Prep junior Elijah Cooper said.

Cooper is one of at least a half dozen people who spoke out in support of the all-Black male charter high schools, urging the Chicago school board not to take over two of its three academies.

"We make the impossible possible for students that look like me," Cooper said.

Earlier this month, CPS executives sent Urban Prep leaders a letter stating they wanted to revoke its charter.

"The recommendation we bring to you today, it is not based on campus-level performance. Instead, it is based on serious and unacceptable operational issues at the Urban Prep leadership," said CPS chief portfolio officer Alfonso Carmona.

CPS leaders said those problems include financial mismanagement, a lack of special education services, and a low number of certified teachers. Urban Prep leaders argued they've worked to fix those problems.

"Urban Prep has adhered to every mandate and requirement legally set by CPS," said Urban Prep chief operating officer Troy Boyd Jr.

Substantiated sexual misconduct allegations involving Urban Prep founder Tim King also cast a dark cloud over the school. CPS leaders have voiced concerns that Urban Prep never totally severed ties with King.

"Yes we failed them, but we can't fail them today, because these young men are asking me to be their voice, and tell you to tell us, 'Please let us continue to be mentors,'" Urban Prep mentor Johnny Dorsey said.

Board member Elizabeth Todd-Breland said this is also about protecting children.

Moving forward, CPS executives said two of Urban Prep's three academies will become district schools, rather than charter schools. CPS will make offers of employment to qualified teachers and staff.