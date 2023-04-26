Blue Jays hand White Sox 6th straight loss

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos struck out a season-high nine over seven innings, Danny Jansen homered twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the White Sox 7-0 Tuesday night, extending Chicago's losing streak to six.

Berríos (2-3) allowed four hits — all singles — and walked one in his second straight seven-inning outing. He struck out the side in the first and didn't allow a runner to reach scoring position until Elvis Andrus advanced from first to third on Andrew Benitendi's two-out single in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez took a called third strike.

Nate Pearson and Anthony Bass finished with hitless relief as the Blue Jays won for the 14th time in 20 games.

Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run triple, and George Springer had three hits and drove in a run for Toronto.

Chicago has lost 11 of 13 and 14 of 17. The White Sox were blanked for the second time this season and have three runs and 10 hits in their last three games.

Right-hander Mike Clevinger (2-2) allowed a season-high six runs and seven hits in five innings. All three batters he walked came around to score.

Jansen went 3 for 4 and scored three runs. He flied out in his final at-bat.

Jansen hit a three-run homer in the second and added a solo drive in the sixth off left-hander Tanner Banks for his fifth career multi-homer game. Jansen has three home runs this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Seby Zavala replaced Yasmani Grandal at C in the bottom of the seventh after Grandal struck out in the top half. … Manager Pedro Grifol said 3B Yoán Moncada (sore lower back) is making "significant improvements" but remains at least a week or two away from returning.

COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN

RF Jiménez put his hands on his hips and exchanged words with CF Luis Robert in the fourth after Robert cut in front of Jiménez to make a catch for the second time in the game.

UP NEXT

RHP Michael Kopech (0-2, 6.97) starts Wednesday's series finale against Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (3-0, 3.80). Kopech has a 20.77 ERA in four career games against Toronto, allowing 10 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.