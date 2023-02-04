Massive fire at Bloomingdale bank

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chopper 2 is over a scene in west suburban Bloomingdale where a massive fire appears to be engulfing a car by a Chase Bank in the 100 block of East Lake Street.

Firefighters were at the scene where heavy smoke was visible from the air. The initial report of the fire came in around 5:20 p.m. The bank closes at 5 p.m.

It appeared that a vehicle slammed into the bank where the teller windows are located near a gas line, which possibly caused the fire. Chopper 2 captured the image of the car up against the side of the building in flames.

Fire crews were on ladders trying to pour water onto the building.

There were no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story.