After not-so-great preseason, Blackhawks set to hit ground running against Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Blackhawks start their season on the road Wednesday, having had a less-than-stellar preseason and facing a tough opponent right of out of the gates.

The Blackhawks went 1-5 in the preseason, and they are in full rebuilding mode. The team is young and inexperienced, and will be facing the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday evening.

But for his part, new Head Coach Luke Richardson is unfazed by the challenge that lies ahead.

"Really, I'm just only here to support the players and give them as much information or as little as I think necessary to keep them at an ability to feel comfortable to play their best," Richardson said, "and that's all I'm really hoping to do."