Blackhawks signs 6 free agents including Max Domi; Dominik Kubalik is going to Red Wings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- NHL free agency is wide open, and the Blackhawks are making moves.

They signed six players Wednesday – including Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi, who each got one-year, $3 million contracts.

Domi spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

Also signed Wednesday were Colin Blackwell for a two-year, $1.2 million contract; Alex Stalock for a one-year, $750,000 contract; and Brett Seney and Luke Philp, each for a one-year, two-way, $750,000 contracts.

The one-year deals will make the acquired players easy to move next season.

Meanwhile, Dominik Kubalik is heading to the Detroit Red Wings on a two-year, $5 million deal after not getting a qualifying offer from the 'Hawks.

For their part, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane aren't going anywhere for now. The holdovers from the glory days of the Blackhawks' last three Stanley Cup runs in 2010, 2013, and 2015 are going to wait to see how things play out this offseason, according to Pat Brisson – the agent who represents them as well as Seth Jones.

Brisson said his clients do not necessarily agree with the direction the team is taking. But they are apparently content to wait it out before asking for a trade.

Toews, Kane, and Jones all have no-move clauses.