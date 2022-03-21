Blackhawks reportedly trade goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to Minnesota Wild

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly are shipping goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild.

According to multiple published reports, the Blackhawks will receive a second-round pick, which could become a first-round pick if the Wild reach the Western Conference Final, and Fleury earns four or more wins in the first two rounds of the NHL playoffs.

In his first season with Chicago, Fleury has started 45 games, and has a 19-21-0-5 record, with a .908 save percentage and 2.95 GAA.

Before joining the Blackhawks, Fleury, 37, spent four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights and 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. During his time in Pittsburgh, the Penguins won four Stanley Cup titles, in 2009, 2016, and 2017. He also led the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, falling to the Washington Capitals.

In 2021, he also won the Vezina Trophy, given to the goaltender judged to be the best in the NHL, and Jennings Trophy, awarded to the primary goalie on the team with the fewest goals against.

He's the third NHL goaltender to ever reach the 500 victory milestone, after Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur.