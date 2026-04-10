Blackhawks celebrate team's inaugural Hall of Fame class

It was a special day at the Blackhawks Ice Center on Friday as the team held its inaugural Blackhawks Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The first-ever class is made up of 12 team legends, including Duncan Keith, Steve Larmer, Chris Chelios, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall, Marian Hossa, Bobby Hull, Keith Magnuson, Stan Mikita, Pierre Pilote, Denis Savard, and the late Troy Murray.

Murray, a former Blackhawks center and radio broadcaster, passed away last month at the age of 63.

Nicknamed "Muzz," Murray revealed in August 2021 he had been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatments. He did not specify the type of cancer he had or provide any other details about his condition. Murray continued working on Blackhawks broadcasts, though at a diminished workload, before stepping away entirely this season.

Murray's son, Blake, accepted the honor on his father's behalf.

"Dad, it's a great honor, one that you've earned in every respect. We love you, we miss you, and we'll carry forward everything you gave to us and to the beautiful game of hockey," he said.

Keith described Murray as "someone who meant so much to this organization, a great leader, a great teammate, and someone who set an example for all of us."

"He will always be remembered and deeply missed," Keith added.

Hossa, who was part of the team that won three Stanley Cups in six years from 2010 to 2015, said he was lucky to be part of a group of special players.

"We were fortunate to share some incredible moments together. Three Stanley Cups, countless playoff battles, and memories that will last forever," Hossa said. "These teams had a lot of talent, but what separated them was a standard we played to every night."

Each year, the Blackhawks will induct two alumni into the Hall of Fame; one modern era player who finished their Blackhawks career in the 2000-2001 season or later, and one heritage area player who completed their Blackhawks career in the 1999-2000 season or earlier. Fans, players, and media will vote on nominees for each era. In addition, the team may nominate one "Builder" to be inducted each year through a committee selection.

Keith was the first modern era inductee, Larmer was the first heritage era inductee, and Murray was the inaugural "Builder" inductee. The other nine members of the inaugural class earned automatic inductions as the nine former players who have had their jersey numbers retired by the team.