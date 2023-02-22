Mendoza honors four Chicago area leaders for Black History Month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As part of Black History Month, Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza on Wednesday honored four African American leaders in Chicago.

Mendoza, calling them people who care and innovate, presented the four honorees with certificates honoring them for their impact on their local communities, the state, and future leaders.

The honorees include:

Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, the first Black woman to lead the Chicago Fire Department.

Gilbert Allen, clinical director of Arlington Heights-based Shelter, Inc., which has programs to prevent child abuse, and provide housing for young people experiencing homelessness.

Britney Robbins, founder and CEO of The Gray Matter Experience, a Chicago non-profit entrepreneurial program focused on young, Black innovation.

And Tiffany Johnson, president and CEO of Chicago United, whose mission is to provide economic opportunities for people of color and help grow minority businesses.

"Their contributions to the fabric of human history create a diverse and beautiful tapestry that is an integral part of our state and nation. They make our communities more vibrant, more compassionate, strong, and capable," Mendoza said.