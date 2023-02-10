Black History Month events happening this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is celebrating Black History Month and there are a few things going on this weekend if you're looking to celebrate as well.
Navy Pier is hosting a Black Makers Market this weekend.
It'll be open every Saturday and Sunday during February in support of Black History Month from noon until 6 p.m.
The market celebrates talented Black artists, designers, and entrepreneurs.
And if you happen to be downtown, take a look at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Tower.
It reads "Black History 365" in red, yellow, and green lights.
It will be on display until Monday.
