Black History Month events happening this weekend

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is celebrating Black History Month and there are a few things going on this weekend if you're looking to celebrate as well.

Navy Pier is hosting a Black Makers Market this weekend.

It'll be open every Saturday and Sunday during February in support of Black History Month from noon until 6 p.m.

The market celebrates talented Black artists, designers, and entrepreneurs.

And if you happen to be downtown, take a look at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Tower.

It reads "Black History 365" in red, yellow, and green lights.

It will be on display until Monday.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 9:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

