Black Harvest Film Festival returns for 28th year

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Black Harvest Film Festival is back for its 28th year, with a full line up of feature films, short films and special events through the end of the month.

The festival is organized by the Gene Siskel Film Center at the Art Institute.

It showcases films that celebrate, explore and share the Black, African American and African diaspora experience.

You can attend the event in person for a few more day before it goes fully virtual on Monday. 

