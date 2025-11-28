Shopping for Black Friday deals? Here's how to avoid online scams.

Before you click "purchase" on a Black Friday online deal, you may want to think twice.

Black Friday is expected to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with Americans forecast to spend $11.7 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics. Mobile shopping will drive more than half of all sales, Adobe estimates.

As millions of Americans search apps and websites for deals, experts warn that consumers should be on the lookout for fraudsters who will try to capitalize on the holiday shopping rush.

"Limited time only, gotta do it now, before it sells out, whatever it is. That whole sense of urgency is something bad guys love," Lisa Plaggemier, executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance, told CBS News Texas.

Fake QR codes, phony social media posts and phishing emails are just some of the tools scammers use to lure consumers into unwittingly forking over their information.

To pull off their schemes, fraudsters are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence. One common scam is creating "deepfakes" — videos that appear to be a celebrity or influencer promoting a product but are in fact a dupe — to bait people into visiting counterfeit websites. That means that what you see may not be what you get.

Once there, fraudsters can steal both your payment information and your personal credentials.

"You can't rely on your eyes and ears anymore," Plaggemier said.

Scammers are also creating social media ads that mimic popular brands to fool customers into thinking whatever they are buying is the real deal, according to LifeLock, an identity theft protection service.

Here are some tips to avoid scams if you're planning to make online purchases on Black Friday.