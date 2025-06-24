Motorcycle crash shuts down southbound lanes on Bishop Ford Freeway

A crash involving a motorcycle shut down southbound lanes on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash between a car and a motorcycle that caused the car to crash into a wall at Sibley Avenue.

All southbound lanes have been closed since 3 a.m. between Dolton Boulevard and Sibley Avenue. According to Kris Habermehl, commuters should avoid the area and use Torrence Avenue.

The extent of the injuries reported was not immediately available. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.