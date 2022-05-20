Watch CBS News
Local News

Bill to help baby formula shortage on President Biden's desk

/ CBS Chicago

Senate approves bill to help baby formula shortage
Senate approves bill to help baby formula shortage 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bill to ease the baby formula shortage is now on President Biden's desk after the Senate approved it Thursday night.

It gives families in a government assistance program vouchers for any formula brand -- not just one in particular.

The head of the FDA says it'll help the formula crisis improve.

The first shipments from overseas are expected to arrive this weekend. And a shuttered Abbott formula factory in Michigan could be up and running by next week.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 1:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.