Bill to help baby formula shortage on President Biden's desk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bill to ease the baby formula shortage is now on President Biden's desk after the Senate approved it Thursday night.
It gives families in a government assistance program vouchers for any formula brand -- not just one in particular.
The head of the FDA says it'll help the formula crisis improve.
The first shipments from overseas are expected to arrive this weekend. And a shuttered Abbott formula factory in Michigan could be up and running by next week.
