Bill to crack down on fraudulent tow truck operators goes to Gov. Pritzker's desk

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' bill to crack down on rogue tow truck companies and strengthen oversight has been sent to the desk of Gov. JB Pritzker.

The Illinois General Assembly approved HB 4843 unanimously. The bill expands the authority of the Secretary of State's office to suspend or revoke certificates and special registration plates issued to tow truck and wrecker operators who obtain their registrations fraudulently, use tow truck license plates illegally, or otherwise violate vehicle registration laws.

"For too long, rogue tow-truck operators have exploited loopholes in the system, deceived consumers and undercut the honest businesses that play by the rules," Giannoulias said in a news release. "This legislation gives us stronger enforcement tools to identify bad actors, revoke their registrations and remove them from Illinois roads."

The bill allows the Secretary of State to suspend or revoke a tow truck operator's registration if the operator is not lawfully entitled to tow truck registration or license plates, has made or knowingly allowed illegal use of the plates, has committed fraud in registering vehicles, or has failed to provide notices of vehicle transfers as required.



"Our neighborhoods depend on reputable tow operators who respond when vehicles break down, crashes occur and streets need to be cleared safely, but the actions of rogue towers damage the reputation of the entire industry," Chicago Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said in a n news release. "By strengthening oversight of tow truck registrations, this bill strengthens accountability and gives motorists in Chicago and throughout the state greater confidence that the companies serving them are operating legally and responsibly."

The bill follows another law that took effect at the beginning of the year, which seeks to stop tow companies from rebranding under a new name if they're proven to have rogue business practices.

CBS News Chicago has repeatedly reported on incidents of tow trucks hauling away cars after wrecks, and then holding vehicles hostage, charging the owners exorbitant fees to get them back.

The law already in effect also allows the Illinois Secretary of State's Office to impound unregistered tow trucks and suspend tow truck registrations for unpaid Illinois Commerce Commission fines. Tow operators must register their business and storage locations, and licenses will be issued to individuals instead of just companies, which legislators said will make it harder for rogue drivers to re-register after violations.

The law prohibits tow truck operators from monitoring police scanners, and they are also forbidden from placing liens on personal items left in towed vehicles.

The laws are providing welcome relief to victims of predatory towing.