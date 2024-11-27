Bikes, computers, TVs, other equipment stolen from West Side youth boxing club

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves stole 25 bikes and other vital equipment over the weekend from West Side youth boxing club Boxing Out Negativity, a non-profit anti-violence group which provides a safe place for young people in North Lawndale.

Since the theft on Saturday, there has been an outpouring of support to make sure the group's efforts in the community can continue.

First, the thieves tried to enter through the organization's back door. They even took off the doorknob. When that didn't work, they came to the basement door and kicked it in.

Surveillance video shows a thief trying to violently shake a flatscreen TV off a wall; shaking so hard, the camera on top of the wall rattles. The thieves are apparently frustrated at how difficult it was to remove.

In the end, thieves stole two televisions from the boxing club.

Other video footage shows what appears to be the same man wearing a hoodie, backpack, and shoes all belonging to teens who participate in Boxing Out Negativity. After stealing those items, the thief casually lit a cigarette.

The goal of Boxing Out Negativity is to provide a safe space for children in North Lawndale. Not only were members' personal belongings taken – like these gloves and personalized shorts used in youth boxing competitions – but bikes used by the organization in community events. They were stored in the basement.

All 23 bikes and 2 e-bikes in the organization's fleet were stolen. The stolen bikes were always available to group members and the community at no cost.

Sound equipment used for their annual Street Love Rides, and the organization's computers were taken as well. One child who is part of the club also had an iPad taken.

"I can probably guarantee that those people wasn't from this community, due to the fact [of] our strong connection with the community," Boxing Out Negativity founder Derek Brown said.

In total, thieves made off with $15,000 in equipment. A witness said they saw three people at the building Saturday during the time the items were stolen.

Volunteer Julie Globokar said news of the theft has led to other organizations reaching out to help.

"Sanabul has generously offered to donate some boxing items for us, and Working Bikes – a West Side organization that they bring new life to old bikes, so they distribute things both locally and globally – they've offered to receive donations on our behalf," Globokar said.

Brown said a lot of the items that were stolen were personalized, and the group is hoping if anyone just finds these items, possibly just thrown away in a dumpster, that they just return them.

Brown said if the thieves bring the items back, he won't press charges.

"Come do some community service and see what you've done, and hopefully, we can turn over a good heart, or turn over a bad heart to a good heart," he said.

The boxing club has an upcoming competition in Rockford in a few days.

Boxing Out Negativity is accepting donations on its own website. Sanabul Sports is donating boxing gear, and Working Bikes is accepting bicycles on behalf of the boxing club.