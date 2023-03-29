Biden calling on Congress to ban assault-style weapons

Biden calling on Congress for more action on assault-weapons ban

Biden calling on Congress for more action on assault-weapons ban

Biden calling on Congress for more action on assault-weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) – President Biden in the meantime is calling on Congress to take more action on gun control.

It comes only weeks after he signed an executive order to increase the number of background checks prior to purchasing a gun.

The president wants Congress to work on an assault weapon ban, but with Republicans in control of the house, there's little-to-no support for weapon restrictions.

"We know that a ban on assault weapons sales can work. We know also that inaction won't work anymore for Americans," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal

"Before they even know the facts, the first thing they talked about is taking guns away from law-abiding citizens. And that's not the answer, by the way," said Rep. Steve Scalise.

According to the gun violence archive - there's been at least 130 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year.