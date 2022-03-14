Bicyclist struck, critically injured by SUV on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist was struck and critically injured by a sport-utility vehicle on the city's Northwest Side Monday afternoon.

Police said at 12:44 p.m., a 57-year-old man was driving a gray SUV west on Bryn Mawr Avenue at Nagle Avenue – alongside the Kennedy Expressway and on the cusp of the Jefferson Park and Norwood Park communities.

A 52-year-old man was heading north on Nagle Avenue on his bicycle and was crossing Bryn Mawr Avenue when the SUV hit him. The bicyclist was thrown not the sidewalk.

The bicyclist suffered an injury to his right leg and multiple lacerations to the body and face, and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.