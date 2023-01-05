Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist shot trying to stop car break-in near Graceland Cemetery in Uptown

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

Bicyclist shot trying to stop car break-in near Graceland Cemetery in Uptown
Bicyclist shot trying to stop car break-in near Graceland Cemetery in Uptown 01:20

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man riding a bicycle was shot after trying to stop a car break-in Wednesday night in Uptown. 

This bicyclist saw a man trying to get into a car, on Montrose Avenue near Graceland Cemetery just before 11 p.m., and ran over to confront him. 

Police said the suspect shot the victim as he was approaching. The victim, in his 40s, was shot in the elbow and is expected to recover. 

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment. 

No one is in custody. 

First published on January 5, 2023 / 5:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.