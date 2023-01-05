Bicyclist shot trying to stop car break-in near Graceland Cemetery in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man riding a bicycle was shot after trying to stop a car break-in Wednesday night in Uptown.

This bicyclist saw a man trying to get into a car, on Montrose Avenue near Graceland Cemetery just before 11 p.m., and ran over to confront him.

Police said the suspect shot the victim as he was approaching. The victim, in his 40s, was shot in the elbow and is expected to recover.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment.

No one is in custody.