Bicyclist killed in Joliet, Illinois, hit-and-run crash

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Joliet, Illinois, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Larkin Avenue for a report of the crash.

A 56-year-old man was found lying next to a bicycle in the southbound lanes of South Larkin Avenue. The victim was initially found by an uninvolved passing motorist, who called 911, police said.

Preliminary investigation determined that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, which then fled the scene following the crash. He was taken to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, where he died.

The suspect in the crash has not been located.

The roadway was closed while traffic crash investigators reconstructed the scene. Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with video footage or information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3110.